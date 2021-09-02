Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,034,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,560,000 after buying an additional 168,936 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 43.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.