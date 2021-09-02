Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,665 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BIDU stock opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

