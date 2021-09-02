MonaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and $1.76 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,415.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.38 or 0.07636084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.87 or 0.01339407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00370826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00135788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.91 or 0.00606917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00399096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.58 or 0.00361379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005928 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

