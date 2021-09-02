Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.61. Monarch Ambassador Income ETF shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 6,524 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

