Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.87. Monarch ProCap ETF shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 18,143 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.