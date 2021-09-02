MonetaryUnit Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1,170.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,715,922 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

