MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.88.

Shares of MDB traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,443. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.62. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

