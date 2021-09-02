MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.20)-($1.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $805-811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.35 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,567. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.62. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.88.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

