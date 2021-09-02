MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.26 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.88.

Shares of MDB traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,567. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day moving average is $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

