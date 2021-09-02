MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $401.65. 1,137,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.62. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.88.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

