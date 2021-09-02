MONK (MONK) Market Cap Tops $809,502.92

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MONK has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $809,502.92 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009838 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

