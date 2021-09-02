Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Monster Beverage worth $147,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

