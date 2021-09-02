Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,938 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day moving average is $260.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.