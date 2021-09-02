Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.56

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 4289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

GLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.