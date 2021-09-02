Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Moody’s worth $73,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $382.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

