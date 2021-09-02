Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.52. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

