Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.00375213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

