MoonRadar 1-Day Volume Tops $4,225.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $332,330.10 and approximately $4,225.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00133576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00156779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.50 or 0.07648971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.36 or 1.00120872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00805488 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonRadar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

