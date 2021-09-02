MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.32

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $144,500.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00374467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

