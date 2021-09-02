Morgan Stanley Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $134.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PVH by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

