MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.78 ($98.56).

ETR:MOR opened at €50.22 ($59.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €43.28 ($50.92) and a fifty-two week high of €117.90 ($138.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -16.03.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

