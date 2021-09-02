MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.