Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.64.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

