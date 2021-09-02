Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.64.
MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
