Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.
Shares of MSI opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.
MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.
In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
