Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of MSI opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

