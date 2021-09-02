MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of MSA Safety worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $160.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

