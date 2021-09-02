MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 41,110 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $24,625,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

