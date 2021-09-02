MurAll (PAINT) Price Tops $0.0007

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $406,587.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,944,994 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

