Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.74. 92,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,328. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

