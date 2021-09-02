Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $24.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,311.68. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,347. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 227.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,284.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.