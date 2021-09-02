Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 717,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,773,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $311.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,588. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

