Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

