Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,088. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

