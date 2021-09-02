Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $947.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,970. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

