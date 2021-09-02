Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,528 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $174.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

