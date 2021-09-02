Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $820.06. 14,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $823.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.