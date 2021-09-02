Mysterium Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $19,766.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

