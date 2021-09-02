Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 778,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 678,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of NTP opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.