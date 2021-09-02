NAOS Finance Tops One Day Volume of $2.55 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and $2.55 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00156927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.36 or 0.07635364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,874.83 or 1.00601473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00800178 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

