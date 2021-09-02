Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.65

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

