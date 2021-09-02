Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.96

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.96 and last traded at $198.71, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

