National Bank Financial Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.53.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.24. 1,231,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.28. The company has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

