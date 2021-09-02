National Bank Financial Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to C$162.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $119.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.