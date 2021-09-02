National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE LB traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,758. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.