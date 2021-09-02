National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.39.

TSE:NA traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$98.83. The company had a trading volume of 190,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.52. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

