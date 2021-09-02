National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.39.

TSE:NA traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$98.83. The company had a trading volume of 190,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.52. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

