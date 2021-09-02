National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NKSH traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 13,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,410. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

