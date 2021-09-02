Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 281,936 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Infosys comprises 3.3% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,823. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

