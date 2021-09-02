Nationwide Asset Management LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.57. 891,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,597. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

