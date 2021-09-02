Nationwide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Amcor makes up 1.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 4,644,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

