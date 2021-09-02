Nationwide Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,100 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Popular comprises 2.8% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Popular as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 80.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 388,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,133. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

