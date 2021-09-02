NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.0647 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $73.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00087944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00352153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00046274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

